Ben Allen rides Mount Kilcoy to win race 6, Ladbrokes Cash In Handicap, during Ladbrokes Winter Race Day at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
News

Christmas coming early for event-filled weekend

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
28th Nov 2019 3:25 PM

Kilcoy Race Day

The Race Club will conduct their Kilcoy Christmas Cup dual-code race meeting this Saturday, with two major gallop races and ample opportunity to make the most of the newly upgraded facilities.

The popular Fashions on the Field will be back, along with mini trotting, raffles, lucky members’ draw and a “pick the card” contest.

The gates will be open from 10:30am.

QPS Food Drive

The QPS Food Drive is once again underway, with many police stations operating as collection points, gathering donations on behalf of Foodbank Australia.

Show your support for struggling farmers and graziers by contributing non-perishable food to the cause.

Donations close on December 6.

Christmas Festivities

The festive season is coming early, all across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions.

There are festivals, concerts, parades, and plenty more to enjoy.

You might even get to see Santa.

Friday, November 29

Hatton Vale Christmas Concert and Markets – 4pm to 8:30pm, at Hatton Vale State School, Hannant Road.

Laidley Christmas Street Festival – 5:30pm to 8pm, on Patrick Street, Laidley.

Saturday, November 30

Esk Christmas Starlight Evening – 4pm to 8:30pm, Esk Club Hotel, Ipswich Street.

Glamorgan Vale Christmas Carnival – from 5pm, Glamorgan Vale Community Hall

Gatton Star

