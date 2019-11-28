Christmas coming early for event-filled weekend
Kilcoy Race Day
The Race Club will conduct their Kilcoy Christmas Cup dual-code race meeting this Saturday, with two major gallop races and ample opportunity to make the most of the newly upgraded facilities.
The popular Fashions on the Field will be back, along with mini trotting, raffles, lucky members’ draw and a “pick the card” contest.
The gates will be open from 10:30am.
QPS Food Drive
The QPS Food Drive is once again underway, with many police stations operating as collection points, gathering donations on behalf of Foodbank Australia.
Show your support for struggling farmers and graziers by contributing non-perishable food to the cause.
Donations close on December 6.
Christmas Festivities
The festive season is coming early, all across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions.
There are festivals, concerts, parades, and plenty more to enjoy.
You might even get to see Santa.
Friday, November 29
Hatton Vale Christmas Concert and Markets – 4pm to 8:30pm, at Hatton Vale State School, Hannant Road.
Laidley Christmas Street Festival – 5:30pm to 8pm, on Patrick Street, Laidley.
Saturday, November 30
Esk Christmas Starlight Evening – 4pm to 8:30pm, Esk Club Hotel, Ipswich Street.
Glamorgan Vale Christmas Carnival – from 5pm, Glamorgan Vale Community Hall