Christmas comes to life in Forest Hill

Santa and his elf lead the procession at the Forest Hill Festivities Photo Gary Worrall / Gatton Star Gary Worrall

EACH year, Forest Hill's population triples for just one night as 'magic' descends over the small township.

One organiser of the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, Ann Bichel, said this year's festival would be as big as ever when the big day comes on December 8.

"We say it goes from 5.30pm but we close the street at 3pm and people start turning up from then to soak up the atmosphere and get into the buzz,” she said.

"I suppose other Christmas carnivals have that buzz, but we're a bit unique because our population triples every time.

"It's something you need to see to believe, because you wouldn't think our little town could hold that many people in it.”

The festival has run for an estimated 80 years with revellers coming back each time for ham wheels, rides, live music and of course, a visit from Santa.

"It's just a fun community Christmas event that's for the whole family, whether you're 2 years old or 82 years old,” Ms Bichel said.

"It's a generational thing too - people tell us about how they were brought here as kids, they brought their kids and now their kids are bringing their families.

"Probably the best thing is seeing those kids seeing Santa and Rudolph, that would be my favourite part.”

As one of the town's biggest events, Ms Bichel acknowledged the festivities could not have gone ahead if not for the extensive community support the organisers received.

Members of the State Emergency Services will man the barbecue, students from Laidley State High School will be responsible for fairy floss and the Gatton Hawks have been enlisted to cook the chips.

The tireless co-organiser said revellers were welcome to stay on the streets to enjoy live music, good food and each other's company until midnight, when the road closure ends.

"Magic happens on that night,” she said.

"I can't explain how or why, it just happens.”

You can catch the fun from 5.30pm on Friday, December 8.