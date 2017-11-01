Christmas comes to Gatton early

IT'S BACK: Sandra Gage, Doreen Smith and Linda Sullivan at last year's Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.

IT'S BACK: Sandra Gage, Doreen Smith and Linda Sullivan at last year's Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show. Francis Witsenhuysen

FOR THE 27th year in a row the Gatton Shire Hall will come alive with the Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.

The show will boast more than 80 stalls with some of the region's finest arts, crafts, wares and treats.

Each year the show is proudly hosted by Peace Lutheran Primary School P&F and is the school's major fundraiser, with all profits from the show going into directly supporting the education and well-being of the students.

Organiser and committee member Catherine Windolf said the show was a perfect chance to do some early Christmas shopping while supporting local artists.

"It's a unique event for our region and really showcases the creativity of the valley,” she said.

"It also helps us to raise money for the school, so the P&F committee can fund things like buses to swimming lessons, or furniture for the classrooms, or any extra resources that the teachers need.”

Ms Windolf said tickets for the opening night could be purchased from Gatton's NewsXpress or from Peace Lutheran Primary School.

"Opening night tickets get you the full weekend so you can come and go as you like, otherwise it's an entry fee of $6,” Ms Windolf said.

Opening night kicks off this Thursday from 6.15pm with drinks, nibbles followed by the opening ceremony, with doors opening at 7pm.

Doors will open on Friday, November 3, from 9am-7pm and Saturday 9am-4pm.