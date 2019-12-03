Christmas comes early for Marburg kids, big and small

DECKING THE HALLS: Marburg Christmas Carnival organiser Barb Frohloff is already getting into the spirit of the season. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THERE will be plenty of festive fun on offer at this year's Marburg Christmas Carnival, including an event first.

This year, for the first time ever, it has been confirmed that a man is planning on entering the Marburg Christmas Carnival's best outfit contest.

Marburg Christmas Carnival Committee chairwoman Barb Frohloff said people were encouraged to dress up "in anything they like" as long as it's "Christmassy" to be in the running to win either the funniest or best outfit categories.

"They can come dressed as an elf, Santa, or wear a dress made with Christmas material," she said.

"In the past we've had babies enter, and we've had lots of ladies, but not males. But I hear we have one entering this year.

"It will be a surprise what he's coming as - as long as it's not rude I told him."

Mrs Frohloff also said that the 51st event, to be held on Saturday, December 7, would feature a Pinball Palace for the first time - a pavilion full of pinball machines, claw machines, karaoke, as well as activities for children including felt Christmas trees, glow sticks, and bubble blowers.

There will also be show bags in the themes of Avengers, princesses, and craft.

"In the past we noticed that a lot of things were for 1-12-year-olds and then there was a big gap for the teenagers, so we're trying to concentrate on filling that gap and keeping them entertained," Mrs Frohloff said.

Pony rides and a treasure hunt activity will be held, and there will be an animal petting farm, face painting, jumping castles and balloon twisting on offer.

Free gifts from Santa will be available from 7pm and photos can be taken with Mr Claus from 7.10pm.

"We want a happy, family event with a lot of free things so families can come and enjoy themselves," Mrs Frohloff said.

"This a community event so people can get together and have a great time.

"It should be a great afternoon and night."

Stalls will include barista coffee, and market stalls with gifts, plants, and jewellery.

The drought had left many people in the region feeling depressed, Mrs Frohloff said, and she wanted the carnival to be an event that would "cheer them up" and foster community spirit.

Her father, Mervyn Steinhardt, was the founder of the Christmas Carnival and was committee chairman for 40 years.

"He started it because he wanted to give back to the community," Mrs Frohloff said.

This year there will be entertainment courtesty of singer Shane Hauschildt, and tickets can be bought for hams or other prizes on the ham wheel spins, lucky envelopes for $1, or raffle multiple draws for $2 a ticket.

Food and drinks will be available including a barbecue, hot chips, sandwiches and ice creams, and alcohol will be available at the bar.

After the carnival, the Marburg dance will begin from 8.30pm.

The Marburg Christmas Carnival will be at the Marburg Showgrounds on December 7, from 1-8pm.