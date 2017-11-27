Menu
Christmas comes early for Laidley

SMILES FOR SANTA: Braxton Petrovic, 2, got his photo with Santa at the Laidley Christmas Carnival on November 24 2017.
Melanie Keyte
by

LAIDLEY came alive last Friday evening as the town's annual Christmas Carnival returned to the main street.

Families, couples and groups of friends converged on Patrick Street for food, entertainment and of course, a spin on the ham wheel.

Organiser Anna Ratcliffe said it was heartening to see people embrace the event the street full of children and people in festive costumes.

"It brings people together,” she said.

"With all the bad stuff in the world, we thought we'd give people something to look forward to and a chance to come together.”

Councillor Kathy McLean, who worked hard most of the evening selling tickets for the ham wheel, said the carnival was sorely missed by Laidley residents.

Ham wheel winner Sandra Potter backed up the councillor's claims, and said she used to bring her children to the carnival regularly and now visited with her grandkids.

Rheannon Rowe also agreed the carnival was "great” for the town's youngsters.

"We just moved to Laidley... and the community spirit here is awesome,” she said.

"Even just with the rides being free - you don't see much of that any more.”

The next carnival is expected to be held on the last Friday in November 2018, and Ms Ratcliffe thanked the council, local businesses like Kelli's Diner, and the Laidley Show Society for their support.

Topics:  christmas christmas in the country laidley laidley christmas carnival whats on

Gatton Star

