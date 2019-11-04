Christmas comes early for country craft show

There were a range of Christmas-themed items on display, and for sale

The festive season got off to an early start last week, with the 29th Christmas in the Country Arts and Craft show coming to Gatton once again.

The annual event offers an opportunity for local artisans and craftsmen to show off their wares, with all of the proceeds going back to the Peace Lutheran Primary School’s P&F.

Creations of all kinds filled the Gatton Shire Hall, showcasing wooden works and intricate quilts, glittering jewellery and handcrafted cards, colourful candies and homegrown plants.

Event organiser Christine Windolf said the show had attracted a strong turnout, bringing in eight buses full of visitors from out of town over its two-day tenure.

“Next year will be the 30th, and we expect it to be even bigger,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who got involved, and volunteered.”