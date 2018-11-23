Christmas cheer in Marburg reaches 50 year milestone

THE Marburg Christmas Carnival will celebrate 50 years of festive fun next month and Norm Reinke has been to almost every one of them.

The carnival's committee chairman had only missed a couple of carnivals in half a century and has been responsible for organising it for the past eight years.

Held on December 1 from 4pm at the Marburg Showgrounds, the event will run an hour earlier than usual with a wide range of entertainment on offer.

Pony rides, jumping castles, face painting, an animal nursery and plenty more will keep the little ones busy before Santa arrives at 7pm to hand out presents.

Bring your festive best as a parade will get going at 6.30pm to find the top Christmas dress-ups and the ham wheel is set for a workout with 50 hams up for grabs throughout the night.

The committee has spent close to $4000 on entertainment for the 2018 carnival.

The 79-year-old said although the annual event was designed to provide a fun night out for kids, it was a precious chance to catch up with old mates, some who you might only see once a year.

"It's like a reunion,” Mr Reinke said.

"It's a place where you can walk all over the place and have a yarn and tell a few stories from the past 12 months.

"It's a great family night with music and a heap of entertainment.

"I'd like to thank all the people who helped me out and supported me. There is no way I could run it on my own.”