Christmas carnival sets the bar high

CARNIVAL FUN: Billy, Lacey, Jaimee and Skyla check out the markets at the Christmas event.

CARNIVAL FUN: Billy, Lacey, Jaimee and Skyla check out the markets at the Christmas event. Meg Bolton

ELVES pranced across the street at the Lockyer Valley's first town Christmas carnival for the 2018 festive season.

The Laidley event set the bar high for neighbouring towns who will follow suit during the next following weeks.

Moral was high as children skipped through the main street playing hopscotch, eating fairy floss and going on the rides.

Councillors were in attendance selling raffle tickets to community members dressed in their Christmas best.

The Gatton Star's Town Proud competition was also drawn on the night, with three community members picked to receive a prize. .

The Gatton Star initiative encouraged customers to shop local to keep small communities strong.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gatton Star Manager Bruce Horrocks said the 2018 competition was stronger than ever with entries numbers exceeding years before.

"We are going to need a bigger container to keep all the entries in," Mr Horrocks said.

Entries remain open for local shoppers until Wednesday, December 12 for the last draw in Somerset on December, 14.

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan drew the Town Proud winners and emphasised the importance of shopping local.

The names of the three winners will be announced in the Gatton Star newspaper this week.