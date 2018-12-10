Menu
HE'S HERE: Santa arrived in style to the 2018 Gatton Christmas Carnival, swapping his sleigh for a fire truck.
Christmas arrives early in Gatton

Dominic Elsome
by
10th Dec 2018 9:46 AM

GATTON came alive on Friday, with crowds packing North St for the annual christmas carnival.

Santa's arrival kicked off proceedings, and families took the opportunity to grab some photos with the man in red.

The rides were popular all night, as was the ham wheel, and bigger kids were kept entertained by live performances from local artist and dance groups as well as Chrislyn Hamilton from The Voice who wowed the audience with her voice.

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan said the night had been a great success and the turnout was better than last year.

"It really is a fantastic night to come out with the kids - and hopefully get lucky and win a ham,” Cr Milligan said.

"It's great to have so many events where people can come together and all these Christmas events are truly uplifting for everyone.”

Check out some photos from the night below:

christmas gatton gatton christmas carnival santa tanya milligan
