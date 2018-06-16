Chris Waller notches 300th winner for the season

Trainer Chris Waller has reached yet another milestone: 300 winners for the season. Picture: AAP

HALL Of Fame trainer Chris Waller notched his 300th winner for the season when Chatelard scored at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

Waller seems to break training records for fun these days but Chatelard's win in the Winter Racing Handicap (1800m) was a significant career milestone.

"It's the first time I have had 300 winners in a season,'' said Waller who has stables at Rosehill, Flemington and the Gold Coast.

"When I started training I was hoping to get 1000 winners over my entire career, so I have been very fortunate to have had such good opportunities and I am grateful for the support I get from my owners and stable staff.''

Waller, whose previous best win-haul for a season was 281 winners set in 2015-16, has trained 2292 career winners in his 18-year career.

Chris Waller has made a habit of breaking training records. Picture: Getty Images

In the national premiership, Waller trails only Victoria's Darren Weir, who has prepared more than 420 winners this season.

Chatelard ($6.50) came from well back on the turn and made his run through the field near the inside rail to run down brave frontrunner Kurnel Jaxon ($5.50 favourite) and win by a short neck, with Vaucluse Bay ($6.50) a similar margin away third.

Top jockey Tye Angland conceded he would have preferred to get to the outside coming to the turn but said with horses on his outside he had no option but to switch back towards the inside in the straight.

"I wouldn't say it is that bad on the inside and I had to take what came my way,'' Angland said.

"He did a good job to get up and win, he was strong to the line and will be better again at 2000m.''

Chatelard has given Chris Waller his 300th winner for the season. Picture: Getty Images

Chatelard, raced by Denise Martin's Star Thoroughbreds, improved his record to four wins from just 12 starts and took his prizemoney to in excess of $200,000.

"His last preparation was a little disappointing because he showed us so much early in his career,'' Waller said.

"We didn't do anything different with him this time, just backed off him last preparation and gave him a break. It is good to see him come back so well and it shows that sometimes they just don't come up.

"But his first-up run was encouraging and he has improved again to win nicely today. He looks set for a good preparation.''