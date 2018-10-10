Lynn rules out Shield return

IT'S a case of so far so good for Chris Lynn and his fragile shoulders but that doesn't mean he'll push his luck by playing for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield this season.

The destructive batsman will fly to Dubai on Sunday in stellar form before Australia's three-game Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

The 28-year-old was the domestic one-day cup's leading run-scorer before Wednesday's final with 452 runs at an average of 75.33, including two centuries and a staggering 27 sixes.

While relishing his first one-day tournament for the Bulls in nearly five years, he is wary of overdoing it as he eyes a World Cup campaign in England next year.

Lynn, who averages 43.53 in first class cricket and made 250 for Queensland in a Shield clash against Victoria nearly four years ago, insists the passion to play red ball cricket remains.

But three separate surgeries on his left shoulder and a dislocated right shoulder in his most recent appearance for Australia in February will continue to take the decision out of his hands.

Chris Lynn racks up the runs for the Bulls in the JLT Cup. (Photo: Phil Hillyard)

"It's currently white ball only, purely just because of my body," Lynn said of his summer schedule.

"If I have a big day one in a Shield game there's no way I could back up day two, three or four.

"In 12 months we'll have a look at it and see where the body's at, but for the time being there's plenty of white ball cricket in front of me."

Lynn has all but conceded he will never dive for a ball in the field again but doesn't think that will stop him from contributing in the green and gold.

"My last couple of shoulder reconstructions were from diving and that's just brain fades from wanting to stop the ball," he said.

"I told myself I'll never dive again on the cricket field; it's hard cause mentally I want to get every ball I can.

"But I've got to realise that if I want that longevity in the game I've got to pull my ego back a little and put more runs on the board."

Australia will begin the T20 series on October 25 following the completion of the current two-Test series between the same sides.

