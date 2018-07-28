Menu
Chris Hemsworth, just casually working out.
Chris Hemsworth’s insane shirtless workout video

by Nick Bond
28th Jul 2018 11:26 AM

CHRIS Hemsworth, how DARE you.

The Aussie actor and actual man mountain is up to his old Instagram thirst-trappin' ways, this time posting an outdoor workout video as he prepares for his role in the upcoming Men In Black 4.

Hemsworth is shown on a field in London, sparring with personal trainer Luke Zocchi - sans shirt, of course.

It's … a lot to process:

Even his muscles have muscles.
Hemsworth has form in this area, of course: Last year he posted a similarly sweaty, shirtless workout video that had fans losing their minds and has so far racked up almost 5 million views.

Honestly, we'd almost be tempted to (enviously) accuse him of being a self-obsessed Insta-fit wanker … if he wasn't frequently hilarious and goofy on the 'gram too.

Honestly, Hemsworth, what gives you the right?!?

How you get that Thor body: Topless boxing, apparently.
