Chris Dawson arrested over wife’s murder

Chris Dawson is expected to be charged with murder.

FORMER Newtown Jets rugby league star Chris Dawson has been arrested in Queensland and is expected to be charged with the murder of his wife, Lyn.

"A 70-year-old man has been arrested this morning shortly before 8 o'clock in relation to the murder of Lyn Dawson," Detective Chief Inspector Chris Olen told The Australian.

"He's been taken to Southport where he will be charged. NSW police will seek an extradition."

Lyn vanished 37 years ago from Sydney's northern beaches in January 1982.

The case has grabbed worldwide media attention after The Australian's investigative podcast series The Teacher's Pet.

