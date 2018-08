TRANSPORTED: A man has sustained significant head injuries after he was struck be a vehicle.

AN AIR ambulance has been called to transport a man to Royal Brisbane Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle.

The man was hit on the Old Bruce Highway, near the road bridge, about 6.30pm Friday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient suffered significant head trauma in the accident and required immediate specialist care attention.