Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man allegedly chokes woman twice, gets bail

Carlie Walker
1st Aug 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of choking a woman twice to the point of unconsciousness has been allowed bail in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The 34-year-old, who has been charged with three breaches of a domestic violence order as well as common assault, appeared briefly before the court on Saturday.

The court heard the woman was still in hospital receiving treatment.

Police objected to bail, saying the man's criminal history showed a "proclivity toward offences of violence".

The court heard the alleged offences happened while the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was under the influence of alcohol.

Lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was employed and had been living locally for nine years.

He said he had an appropriate place to stay if he was allowed bail.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge allowed bail but put several conditions in place, including reporting to a police station each week and no contact with his alleged victim.

The matter was adjourned until September 24 for committal mention on all charges.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

fccourt fcpolice hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        premium_icon 400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        Property More than 20 Queensland suburbs have seen house prices jump at least 400 per cent in the past two decades. Is yours one of them?

        Scramble to secure suburbs in virus’ shadow

        premium_icon Scramble to secure suburbs in virus’ shadow

        News Suburbs are under a cloud after it was revealed where a case visited

        Simple reason this childcare centre is region’s best

        premium_icon Simple reason this childcare centre is region’s best

        Community A Lockyer learning centre’s director and owner agree there is one main reason it...

        ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        premium_icon ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        Rugby League A fresh Hawks' A-grade side will take to the field this weekend.