Chiropractor strives to go the distance

14th Apr 2017 2:00 PM
HAPPY FAMILY: Chiropractor Matt Sippel with wife Sharith and children Jacob and Ariel.
HAPPY FAMILY: Chiropractor Matt Sippel with wife Sharith and children Jacob and Ariel. Contributed

Occupation: Chiropractor and pilates instructor, to name a few

Age: 38

Marital Status: Happily married

Children: Jacob and Ariel

What drove you towards starting the Lockyer Lightning Multisport and Triathlon Club?

A group of friends really wanted to promote community health and fitness, for all ages.

What benefits have you, and other members, got from being involved in the group so far?

The club provides a great community atmosphere that is encouraging for beginners and instructive for juniors.

What is your biggest passion?

I love cycling and going for long rides in the Valley. I also look forward to the club barbecue after a morning triathlon racing.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I have many accomplishments throughout life that I am happy and grateful for. For accomplishments in triathlons; I would have to say swimming. At the beginning of the season I was struggling to swim 100m, and with some professional coaching and a lot of practice I finished the sea salon comfortably swimming 900m in pen water at Raby Bay.

What do you hope to achieve in the next 10 years?

Personally I wish to compete in more long distance triathlons. As for the club, it would bring me great delight to see successful junior triathletes come through the ranks and host a serious triathlon event in the Valley.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from whom?

The best advice I received that has stuck with my whole life in sport and business came from my under-12 cricket coach, and that was "play your natural game”. I take this as playing to my strengths and not to try and compare myself with others.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

Apart from oxygen, I love my sleep. Unfortunately with two small children and a busy business, a good night's sleep are too few and far between.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would love to slow down time, everyone seems to be in so much of a rush.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Getting to lie on top of a trailer load of hay at night looking at the stars and the night sky.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Personally I really enjoy cycling, but what I really enjoy is holiday with the family, be it overseas or camping locally.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

When i get the chance I really enjoy visiting Spicers at Hidden Vale be it to enjoy scones with jam and cream or to go trail running with friends.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

Build a purpose built clinic of our dreams on our block at Plainland so we can help more people live healthier, happier lives.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living - and why?

I admire anyone who can manage a group of people and get the best out of them, be it sport or business. Team work for me is really important, particularly when we can identify our individual strengths and blend them with others. As the old saying goes, the sum of the parts is greater than the whole.

Gatton Star

Topics:  lockyer lightning multisport and triathlon club matt sippel

Matt Sippel is a chiropractor and vice-president of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport and Triathlon Club.



Matt Sippel is a chiropractor and vice-president of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport and Triathlon Club.

