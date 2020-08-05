Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FINED: A Chinchilla mum faced a hefty fine after blatantly disregarding road rules in front of police. Pic: Supplied
FINED: A Chinchilla mum faced a hefty fine after blatantly disregarding road rules in front of police. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla mum fined after taking a photo while driving

Peta McEachern
4th Aug 2020 2:47 PM | Updated: 5th Aug 2020 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHINCHILLA mum's decision to whip out her phone and take a picture while driving with her children in the backseat and in front of police cost her $1000.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a police car with its lights activated had been stationed at the fallen debris on Atkins St when the driver drove past with her phone out taking pictures.

"A local female was issued with a mobile phone infringement notice for… photographing a fallen tree (while driving)," he said.

"(She) drove by a Pplice car stationed at the tree to block traffic.

"The blatant disregard for road rules resulted in the $1,000 fine being issued, and a lecture on road safety."

More than 170 traffic infringement notices were issued in the Chinchilla district last month, and the Chinchilla spokesman said it was a concern that August was shaping up to be the same.

"(We) remind road users that your licence is a privilege and not a right, and every K over is a killer - slow down, because the life you save may just be your own," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp
chinchilla police infringement notice traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        premium_icon Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        News Queensland has taken a tough stance to close the loophole allowing consular staff to bypass COVID-19 quarantine rules.

        How a school turned an unwanted dog into most loved student

        premium_icon How a school turned an unwanted dog into most loved student

        Education JACKSON the Labrador was on the table to be euthanased when a school stepped in and...

        Silly reason woman swore off driving on Sundays

        premium_icon Silly reason woman swore off driving on Sundays

        Crime A Lockyer woman has come up with a strategy to avoid fines - without giving up her...

        Stage 4 lockdown would create ‘frigging mess’ for businesses

        premium_icon Stage 4 lockdown would create ‘frigging mess’ for businesses

        Business LOCKYER business owners fear a second COVID-19 wave in Queensland would lockdown...