Chilling threat left behind by Trump thug

Smeared blood, piles of debris, a sea of broken glass and a disturbing threat left for a top Democrat – this is the aftermath of the Capitol siege.

Photos have captured the carnage inside the US Capitol after a throng of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building yesterday in an attempt to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden's election.

The rioters broke windows, smashed furniture and trashed the offices of Congress members.

Senate advisor Elizabeth MacDonough’s office was trashed.

The group tore down fencing and smashed through windows to get into the building, waving flags pledging allegiance to Trump, the delusional QAnon conspiracy, Confederacy, and the United States of America, roughly in that order.

Guns were drawn in the Congress as the gang made their way into and through the building, eventually making it into the House themselves, where they posed for more photos.

The aftermath of Thursday morning's riot is ongoing as US politicians debate what to do about President Donald Trump.

There have been calls for him to step down, just 14 days before Joe Biden's inauguration.

Some have also canvassed using the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove Trump from office and there has also been talk of another attempt at impeachment.

