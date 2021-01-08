Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Smeared blood, piles of debris, a sea of broken glass and a disturbing threat left for a top Democrat – this is the aftermath of the Capitol siege.
Smeared blood, piles of debris, a sea of broken glass and a disturbing threat left for a top Democrat – this is the aftermath of the Capitol siege.
Crime

Chilling threat left behind by Trump thug

by Jack Gramenz
8th Jan 2021 9:01 AM

Photos have captured the carnage inside the US Capitol after a throng of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building yesterday in an attempt to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden's election.

The rioters broke windows, smashed furniture and trashed the offices of Congress members.

RELATED: US riots plot made well in advance

 

 

Senate advisor Elizabeth MacDonough’s office was trashed.
Senate advisor Elizabeth MacDonough’s office was trashed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: 'Trump incites mob': World's media reacts

The group tore down fencing and smashed through windows to get into the building, waving flags pledging allegiance to Trump, the delusional QAnon conspiracy, Confederacy, and the United States of America, roughly in that order.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guns were drawn in the Congress as the gang made their way into and through the building, eventually making it into the House themselves, where they posed for more photos.

RELATED: Revealed: Horned man who stormed Capitol

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The aftermath of Thursday morning's riot is ongoing as US politicians debate what to do about President Donald Trump.

There have been calls for him to step down, just 14 days before Joe Biden's inauguration.

Some have also canvassed using the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove Trump from office and there has also been talk of another attempt at impeachment.

Originally published as Chilling threat left behind by Trump thug

donald trump us riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Protein hub prepares to expand second stage development

        Premium Content Protein hub prepares to expand second stage development

        Business The second stage of the local business’ development will allow for overseas export.

        BREAKING: Man’s body found in bushland treated as suspicious

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man’s body found in bushland treated as suspicious

        News A man’s body was discovered by tourists in bushland near the Lockyer Valley.

        IN COURT: Lockyer family’s assault charges set for trial

        Premium Content IN COURT: Lockyer family’s assault charges set for trial

        Crime Five members of the one family will go to trial after being charged with assault...

        LIST: Worst towns for animal cruelty in Lockyer, Somerset

        Premium Content LIST: Worst towns for animal cruelty in Lockyer, Somerset

        Pets & Animals A shocking number of animal cruelty complaints from the Lockyer and Somerset were...