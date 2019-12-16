Menu
Cameras were found in students' hotel rooms. Picture: Hyatt/file image
Travel

Chilling discovery in hotel chain rooms

by Michael Bartiromo
16th Dec 2019 11:16 AM

Police in the United States are investigating the discovery of recording devices in multiple guest rooms at the Hyatt Regency in the city of Minneapolis.

The general manager of the hotel has since confirmed that a "property-wide search" has turned up no additional devices in the wake of the initial discoveries, Fox News reported.

The electronic devices were discovered by visiting students from the Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin, according to Minnesota broadcaster KSTP. The district is co-operating with the Minneapolis Police Department's investigation.

 

The Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Picture: Hyatt
The faculty member chaperoning the trip had also been placed on leave amid the investigation, as was the district's protocol, school officials confirmed.

Minneapolis Police Department police spokesman John Elder said it was unclear what, if anything, the cameras captured before they were discovered.

"We have not mined any data from those as of yet," he said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

"We are working to ascertain what it is that we have."

Mr Elder did not specify how many rooms contained recording devices, only saying it was "not many".

 

Cameras were found in students' hotel rooms. Picture: Hyatt/file image
Police also don't believe hotel staffers to be responsible, a sentiment echoed by Hyatt in a statement shared with Fox News.

"The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis," the company said.

"As soon as the hotel learned about this situation, they immediately contacted local authorities and conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorised recording devices; no additional devices have been found.

"As confirmed by local authorities at this time, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel is involved in the situation. The hotel continues to fully co-operate with Minneapolis Police Department on their investigation. Further questions may be directed to MPD."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

