Child's curiosity stirred at community gathering

PHOENIX Hobby donned his brand new uniform for the Gatton Anzac Day service.

Not the descendant of an Anzac, Phoenix's ties to the day are unconventional.

The eight-year-old began attending Anzac Day services when he started school and vowed to never miss one, after he learned of his great-grandfather's past and the role he played defending his home country of England.

His best friend, Kiely Hobby, said attending the services gave Phoenix an opportunity to remember his great-grandfather, even though he was not an Anzac.

"It makes him sad because he has passed away,” Ms Hobby said.

"But this is the way he remembers him and what good stuff he did for us.”

For Phoenix, hearing tales about his great grandfather instilled in him a curiosity about the history of the Anzacs.

Phoenix said, growing up with his grandfather, he would hear lots of stories about his great- grandfather's life.

He said a story about trained pigeons was his favourite.

"They would bring mail from other people,” Phoenix said.

At the service, Phoenix watched his school mates perform in the Gatton State School choir and saw the Lockyer Valley Celtic Pipe Band play.

He told The Gatton Star he was interested in learning to play the bagpipes one day to honour his English and Scottish heritage.