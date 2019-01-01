Menu
Login
News

Children injured in three car smash

by Talisa Eley
1st Jan 2019 12:53 PM

TWO children have been injured after a car ploughed into a row of parked cars in the cityâ€™s north this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Gainsborough Drive and Halifax Circuit just before 10am.

A spokeswoman said the boys, aged below 10, were passengers in the moving vehicle when it collided with two cars parked by the side of the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said pair suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The driver was not injured, and will undergo mandatory alcohol testing.

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency gold coast pimpama

Top Stories

    Landowners with weeds are at risk of major fines

    Landowners with weeds are at risk of major fines

    Environment EVERYONE is responsible for preventing the spread of weeds - it's not just a consideration it's the law.

    Regional-sized plans set for 2019

    Regional-sized plans set for 2019

    News Projects will be monitored in the region to ensure success.

    MP invests in regions for the future

    MP invests in regions for the future

    News Sports complex hits MP's high for year

    Project brings visitors west

    Project brings visitors west

    News Tourism boom helps local economy.

    Local Partners