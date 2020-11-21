Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brisbane childcare worker sent to prison for ‘serious and sophisticated’ hacking scam
Brisbane childcare worker sent to prison for ‘serious and sophisticated’ hacking scam
Crime

Childcare worker sent to prison for hacking scam

by Bianca Hrovat
21st Nov 2020 10:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former childcare worker from Narangba "broke into the proverbial Fort Knox" by hacking into a stolen iPhone and stealing hundreds of dollars in an act of sophisticated fraud.

Natasha Anne Hobbs, 34, pleaded guilty today to making fraudulent transactions amounting to $600 by using the National Australia Bank app on a stolen phone to transfer the money from the victim's account to her own.

The Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard the victim lost his phone in Strathpine on August 19, 2019, and was unable to use the Find my iPhone feature as it was disabled shortly afterwards.

The victim then began to receive a series of messages from Credit Union Australia notifying him that someone had tried, and failed, to use the Apple Pay feature on his phone.

A few days later the victim started to receive two-factor authentication messages from the National Australia Bank, leading him to suspect he had been hacked.

Hobbs was able to transfer first $110, then $490, out of the victim's bank account on August 30.

Though the monetary figure was relatively low, the manner in which Hobbs acquired the money concerned Magistrate Trevor Morgan.

"(This offence) is in an entirely different league," Mr Morgan said.

"(It) is a very, very sophisticated breach of that security … She knows how to beat the system and has done it, so that makes it pretty serious."

The lawyer for the defence told the court Hobbs lacked the skill to carry out any such serious hacking and suggested that aspect of the crime may have been conducted by her partner who was a named suspect in the case, but was never charged.

Hobbs refused to speak on this point.

The court heard Hobbs had lived a fairly normal life as a married childcare worker, but fell down a hole of methamphetamine addiction following her divorce from and the death of her former husband.

She was convicted and sentenced to a suspended period of six months imprisonment and ordered to pay $600 in restitution.

Originally published as Childcare worker sent to prison for 'serious and sophisticated' hacking scam

More Stories

childcare worker crime hacking scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        Premium Content Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        News COVID has forced the Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival outdoors. DETAILS HERE:

        Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        Premium Content Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        News School kids were in the immediate vicinity celebrating their end of year formal.

        Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Premium Content Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Crime A LOCKYER Valley man says he has wasted 10 years of his life for two charges that...

        Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        Premium Content Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        News Man tripped over dog and was bitten before threats