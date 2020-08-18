Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A childcare worker has won her job back at the Fair Work Commission after complaining that her employer made her work with babies against her will.
A childcare worker has won her job back at the Fair Work Commission after complaining that her employer made her work with babies against her will.
Business

Child worker fired for refusing nappy change has job back

by Christopher Harris
18th Aug 2020 8:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A preschool worker who was fired after ­refusing to take a job that would involve changing nappies and travelling to southwestern Sydney has won her job back.

The Fair Work Commission found childcare worker Penelope Phair, 70, was forced to resign after she was direc­ted to transfer from the Bondi branch of Active Kids to the Narwee branch where she would have to change nappies.

The commission heard that after being informed of the transfer by her manager Jodie Giannetto, Ms Phair asked: "Where's Narwee?"

She was told that instead of looking after older preschool-aged children as she had done in Bondi, she would have to look after babies.

Ms Phair did not want to work with babies. Picture: iStock
Ms Phair did not want to work with babies. Picture: iStock

MORE NEWS

Teachers absent and not prepared for HSC changes: Student survey

Sydney suburbs where rent prices are plummeting

Schools dump French, Italian for Indigenous languages

According to the judgment Ms Giannetto said words to the applicant to the effect of: "Don't tell me you don't want to do nappies - the decision's been made."

Ms Phair replied with words to the effect of: "I'm not ready to retire" and became emotional after being told the transfer would be permanent.

Her solicitor told the commission the childcare operator knew she would turn down the offer of work at Narwee because of the additional travel "and that it involved changing babies' nappies which the applicant would not accept".

The commission found that while Ms Phair had officially resigned on December 30 last year, the childcare centre had acted in a way intended to force her to quit her job.

The commission was told Ms Phair’s employers acted in a way designed to have her quit. Picture: iStock
The commission was told Ms Phair’s employers acted in a way designed to have her quit. Picture: iStock

"The actions of the ­employer established the ­constructive dismissal of the applicant," the commission said, adding its approach had been callous, undignified and uncaring.

Ms Phair was reinstated in her position in Bondi and ­received back pay for six months of work.

A lawyer for the preschool told The Daily Telegraph Ms Phair would be reinstated on August 25, but said in a statement the business believed all childcare workers should change nappies.

"All Early Childhood Educators are required to change nappies as they are respon­sible for supporting children's wellbeing, learning and ­development … including physical needs  such as nappy changing (and) toileting," he said.

Originally published as Childcare worker fired for refusing nappy changes has job reinstated

childcare penelope phair sacking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Premium Content How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Rugby League It’s taken three weeks, but the young Hawks have their first win under their belt, before taking on the largest team in the competition this weekend.

        Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Premium Content Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Crime A WOMAN left a dent in Mazda 3 after the driver 'provoked' her in a Lockyer Valley...

        How you can benefit from chemical subsidy to combat fireweed

        Premium Content How you can benefit from chemical subsidy to combat fireweed

        Council News A chemical subsidy program is on offer to help landholders combat a noxious...

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations