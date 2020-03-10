Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
News

Childcare van taken on 350km joy ride, burned out

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
10th Mar 2020 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a childcare van and taking it on a dangerous 350km joy ride on a major highway.

The 14-year-old boys were caught running from the burning wreck of the stolen car near Bowen on Sunday after they allegedly stole it from a Rasmussen childcare centre the day before.

Queensland Police said the boys were allegedly caught on CCTV smashing a classroom window at Little Zebra Child Care Centre about 10pm on Saturday and stealing the centre's mini-van.

The van was driven south and was involved in a fuel drive-off at Bowen about 7am on Sunday.

Bowen Police spotted the van being driven dangerously on the Bruce Hwy about 8.30am, swerving across the lanes of traffic and forcing other cars off the highway.

The van was allegedly dumped by the boys when it caught on fire on the side of the road near Kitty Creek.

The teenagers were arrested north of the burned out van about 10am on Sunday.

They faced Mackay Children's Court today charged with multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

More Stories

Show More
burned out childcare centre joy ride min-van stolen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New prison plans in the works

        premium_icon New prison plans in the works

        Crime WHEN complete this project will bring 500 jobs to our region.

        Laidley Squash Club has secret weapon for 2020 season

        premium_icon Laidley Squash Club has secret weapon for 2020 season

        News JUNIORS are putting this Laidley team on the map, with big plans for the 2020...

        New Lockyer group for people affected by Parkinson’s

        premium_icon New Lockyer group for people affected by Parkinson’s

        News WE need to talk about Parkinson’s disease and a local group is working to make that...

        IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Gatton Magistrate’s Court today.