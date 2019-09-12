Childcare rorter’s expletive-ridden tirade

A Greenacre woman is arrested and taken to Bankstown Police Station.

A Greenacre woman is arrested and taken to Bankstown Police Station.

A Sydney woman suspected of being part of an elaborate $4 million family daycare fraud syndicate has hurled abuse at officers filming her arrest.

"Get that away from my face," the woman yells, giving the middle finger to a cameraman as she is taken into Bankstown police station.

"You're going to get my finger up your f***ing ass, you f***ing wanker, f*** off."

The woman, who was arrested in Greenacre on Tuesday, was one of 24 additional suspects picked up this week by Strike Force Mercury.

Detectives from the Financial Crimes Squad and Organised Crime Squad established the strike force in July last year to investigate the co-ordinated fraudulent activities targeting family day care operations.

Federal and state education departments, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and the NSW Crime Commission assisted with the investigation.

NSW Police initially charged 17 people in May over alleged involvement in a fake business called Red Roses Family Day Care.

It was alleged the illegitimate company raked in about $4 million in rebates by exploiting the federal government's childcare subsidy scheme.

The company's director alone pocketed $30,000 a fortnight, NSW Police said at the time.

Police in May revealed some 150 parents who claimed they had between three and seven children in care claimed rebates.

Red Roses Family Day Care looked like a legitimate business operating out of multiple sites in Sydney and Wollongong.

It said it provided "safe, nurturing and loving" care to more than 450 children but, police allege there were no real children, just photographs of them.

Play areas had been mocked up, timesheets faked and rosters fixed.

"The whole thing was a fraud," Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said in May.

"Their 'business' is exploiting a government scheme that was established to relieve financial pressures of everyday mums and dads - and the victim is every taxpayer in the country."

Three people were charged with directing a criminal group and 14 with participating in a criminal group.

They remain before the courts.

A further seven women and one man were charged on Tuesday this week while another 16 women were arrested in Sydney's southwest on this morning.

They have all been taken to local police stations.

Strike Force Mercury Yagoona arrest. Picture: NSW Police

Strike Force Mercury Fairfield arrest. Picture: NSW Police

Strike Force Mercury Fairfield arrest. Picture: NSW Police

Strike Force Mercury Georges Hall arrest. Picture: NSW Police