Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook
Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Childcare educator‘s downward spiral into drug use

by Kara Sonter
11th Sep 2020 7:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trained childcare educator facing a raft of drugs and other charges has fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

Anikee Doreen Judy Sarre, 25 of Mountain Creek appeared via video link from custody.

She pleaded guilty to speeding, driving without a licence and drug driving but still has another six charges yet to face.

Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook
Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook

The court heard she had been looking after a friend's child while the mother headed to Woodford to see her boyfriend and while she usually did not drive, had later made the decision to do her friend a favour by going to pick her up.

The court heard that despite turning to drugs in recent times, Sarre had started persuing new career opportunities by studying fitness while in custody.

She pleaded guilty to all charged and was fined $1800, and disqualified from driving for a total of 30 months.

She will also return to court on January 15 to one count each of wilful damage, possessing drug utensils or pipes and obstructing police and two counts of breaching bail.

 

 

Originally published as Childcare educator's downward spiral into drug use

More Stories

childcare crime drugs kids parenting queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 111 Laidley residents and staff in quarantine

        Premium Content REVEALED: 111 Laidley residents and staff in quarantine

        News MORE than 110 people are in mandatory quarantine in Laidley as a precaution as the region deals with Qld's largest COVID-19 cluster. DETAILS INSIDE.

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health Dr Young said funerals were extremely high risk for transmission

        Woman in serious condition after highway rollover

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after highway rollover

        News A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after her vehicle rolled on Thursday night...