Childcare changes help some, not all

BENEFITS: Kylie Harris holds her son Hugh, who attends family day care and the cost has been reduced for Kylie after changes to the Federal Government's childcare rebate scheme on Sunday. Dominic Elsome

AMONG the many changes that came into effect on July 1 were the Federal Government's reforms to childcare rebates.

The new system is being touted as a fairer and more equitable process, and federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz reminds parents they need to update their details or risk losing support.

"Many families in the Lockyer Valley will be hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year better off under our reforms but they need to make the switch to the new system,” he said.

Kentville mother-of-two Kylie Harris receives rebates for her two-and-a-half-

year-old son Hugh, and says she will be slightly better off under the new scheme.

"But we only send him for one day as well so, I think if we sent him for subsequent days, it might be a bit more beneficial,” she said.

However, the scheme has not been received positively by everyone, with childcare centres voicing concern over the changes.

Operations manager at Free Range Kids Tammy Sadler said while some families would be better off under the scheme, many other families lost out.

"We're finding some families are slightly better off - financially,” Ms Sadler said.

"However, it does impact a considerable number of families negatively, in the way that their hours of access have been reduced.”

Ms Sadler said the change had also been a "logistical nightmare”.

"Our software provider had to go through a huge re-programming and getting accepted by Centrelink again to be able to offer childcare software,” she said.

"For us there were lots and lots of training sessions and we had to register for a whole bunch of things online, and link different stuff. It was weeks and weeks and weeks, and hours and hours of work and hassle.”