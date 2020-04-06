Menu
Childcare centres vital for essential workers

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
6th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
One of the region’s essential workers has championed the importance of keeping child care centres afloat.

The Grantham nurse said child care was as vital as ever for her two eldest children, aged three and two and a half.

Phoebe Covey’s children had been attending the Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre for the past two years while their parents worked.

But, as coronavirus fears swept through the community as they have worldwide, parents began withdrawing their children from the centres, many due to financial reasons.

Phoebe and her husband also withdrew their children but for a different reason – and they backtracked a week later.

“I initially took the kids out for this week thinking it was the right thing to do because of the isolation,” Phoebe said.

“It was what we were encouraged to do – to not go anywhere or take the kids anywhere.”

Taking her children out of daycare, Phoebe was sad, knowing they wouldn’t be able to see the educators or be part of the community.

“Knowing it’s still safe to send them and that the government is encouraging it, I thought, why not?”

She said she was surprised to hear the federal government’s plan to make child care free across the country.

“It’s fantastic for people who really need it,” she said.

“It keeps the childcare centres running; they play such an important role for families and it takes a village to raise a child.”

