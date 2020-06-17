Childcare centre closed after virus test

A childcare centre and a primary school in Melbourne's north-west have been closed following the detection of two new coronavirus cases.

The Inspira Kids Early Learning centre at Gladstone Park will be closed until June 29 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The worker attended the centre for two days last week while infectious, according to Victoria's health department, and close contacts are now being notified.

Meanwhile, Strathmore Primary School has also been closed after a student fell ill with the disease last week.

The student attended the school for at least one day while infectious, with all close contacts now being followed up for testing.

Australia has recorded 7347 coronavirus cases overall, with 3134 in NSW, 1741 in Victoria, 1065 in Queensland, 602 in Western Australia, 440 in South Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT, and 29 in the Northern Territory.

States feel the tourism heat as SA reopens

South Australia's decision to open its borders has increased pressure on other states, as the federal government weighs how to support the coronavirus-ravaged hospitality and tourism sectors.

The latter will receive something of a boost after SA reopened its doors to people from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

As of midnight on Tuesday, people from those jurisdictions will not have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival in SA.

Premier Steven Marshall intends to keep the restrictions in place for people from other states until July 20, though SA is looking to an earlier date for Queensland.

But his WA counterpart Mark McGowan hosed down talk of a potential travel bubble with SA and the NT, saying his government had received advice the move would be unconstitutional.

The Queensland government has its own battle to face, declaring it will fight tooth and nail to defend the closure of the state's borders in Australia's highest court.

Two legal challenges to the closure are unlikely to be heard before the state's borders open, on July 10.

That date depends on advice from health authorities, although Queensland recorded no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and has just five active cases remaining.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also reiterated her concerns about a potential second wave of infections and an increase in community transmission cases as restrictions are eased.

NSW is maintaining mandatory quarantine, with three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all among travellers isolating in hotels.

From July 1, the state will almost double the number of people allowed on public transport as more city workers return to the office.

And despite recording nine new cases on Tuesday, Victoria remains confident of lifting measures next week.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs in the state will be able to increase their capacity from 10 to 50 patrons, who will also be able to order a drink without buying a meal.

Beijing virus situation 'extremely severe' as outbreak grows

Beijing is facing an "extremely severe" coronavirus threat, with 27 new infections reported in the Chinese capital on Tuesday.

The new cluster has been linked to a wholesale food market and has sparked mass testing and neighbourhood lockdowns.

"The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe," Beijing city spokesman Xu Hejian warned, as the number of confirmed infections soared to 106.

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern about the cluster, pointing to Beijing's size and connectivity.

But Wang Guangfa, a respiratory expert at Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, claimed in the Global Times newspaper that Beijing would "never become the second Wuhan".

"Compared to the initial stage of the outbreak in Wuhan, we have a very clear understanding of the virus, and people's awareness of prevention and control has made great progress," he said.

"The experience accumulated in the early days of prevention and control also provides an effective reference for prevention and control measures taken at this stage."

Gold Coast theme parks to reopen

The Gold Coast's famous theme parks, Sea World, Movie World and Wet'n'Wild, are preparing to reopen after closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sea World will reopen on June 26, while Movie World and Wet'n'Wild will both reopen on July 15, according to The Courier Mail.

"We want you to forget about all the misery and problems … and enjoy the rides, slides and shows," Village Roadshow Theme Parks chief operating officer Bikash Randhawa said.

The parks will initially reopen at 50 per cent capacity, but hope to reach full capacity by the September school holidays.

A string of new safety measures will also be in place, including extra cleaning of rides and online queuing.

"This is like shooting an arrow in the dark with the borders still closed," he said. "We don't know what the level of confidence will be out there.

Five thousand staff were stood down during the pandemic.

"We understand that this news will be concerning for many of you. I want to assure you we are strictly following the public health advice of DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) to ensure the safety of all staff and children," the centre said on Facebook.

"Thanks to Victorians playing their part, staying at home and getting tested, we have made some great progress in slowing the spread of coronavirus," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said on Tuesday.

"However, we are still seeing transmission in households and other settings."

The state recorded nine new cases on Tuesday, raising its total number of infections to 1741.

