Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A child has been hit by a car this afternoon in the North Coast
A child has been hit by a car this afternoon in the North Coast
News

Child in serious condition after being hit by a car

Jessica Lamb
by
3rd Jan 2021 5:53 PM | Updated: 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car in Evans Head.

Emergency services were called to Elm St about 4.30pm today.

The seven-year-old was treated at the scene for head injuries before being airlifted to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was uninjured and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.  

More to come.

More Stories

child hit by car crash editors picks evans head northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        Premium Content Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        News A Lockyer Valley woman has had a huge win on a scratchie taking home $200k as her prize. DETAILS:

        The key priorities for Lockyer Valley locals & leaders 2021

        Premium Content The key priorities for Lockyer Valley locals & leaders 2021

        News We take a look at the key projects and stories to follow in the New Year.

        Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Premium Content Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Offbeat A weird search engine result may have been the cause of some uncertainty

        Laidley drivers busted over alcohol limit amid holiday blitz

        Premium Content Laidley drivers busted over alcohol limit amid holiday blitz

        Crime Despite warnings from local police, motorists continue to flout the rules.