Child rapist punched and kicked victim before violating her

Travis Gurruwiwi pestered a 12-year-old girl for sex then kicked, punched and raped her because she refused to give in to his demands.

A MAN who violently raped a 12-year-old girl after a disco in a remote NT Aboriginal community has had his sentence increased on appeal.

Travis Gurruwiwi, 26, was sentenced in the Supreme Court to seven years and six months in jail in July after pleading guilty to attacking the girl in December 2018.

The court heard Gurruwiwi asked the girl to come home with him before later meeting up with her and they both went back to his house where he "pestered" her for sex.

When she refused, he tried to remove her shorts and as she tried to kick him off he held her down and punched her multiple times, biting her as he forced himself on her.

In a victim impact statement tendered to the court, the girl said she had stopped going to school after the attack because "everyone is picking on me, saying nasty things about me".

"Girls my age are having boyfriends or are hanging out with boys but I don't feel OK with that," she said.

"I feel ashamed and I blame myself and thinking what I should have done differently - I ask myself 'Why did this happen to me?'."

The girl said her family worried she may harm or kill herself after she stopped going to school.

"I don't want to hurt my family like that but sometimes I feel that killing myself is the only way to stop people hurting me," she said.

"I feel so angry that I start yelling and trying to hurt my family at times."

Gurruwiwi would have been eligible for parole after five years and three months but prosecutors challenged the sentence as "manifestly inadequate".

Last week the Territory's highest court agreed and resentenced Gurruwiwi to nine years' jail with a non-parole period of six years and four months.

The court ruled the original sentence "did not properly take into account the age and vulnerability of the child victim and did not sufficiently reflect the sentencing objectives of punishment, denunciation and general deterrence".

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



