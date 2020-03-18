Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
x x x xx x
x x x xx x
Crime

Child killer mum wins High Court appeal

by Alexandria Utting
18th Mar 2020 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE High Court of Australia has ordered killer mum Heidi Strbak be resentenced over death of her four-year-old son Tyrell Cobb.

Her original nine-year jail sentence has been quashed after today's successful appeal.

Had she not appealed, Strbak would have been eligible for parole in October next year.

Heidi Strbak has won her High Court appeal over her sentence for the death of her son Tyrell Cobb. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)
Heidi Strbak has won her High Court appeal over her sentence for the death of her son Tyrell Cobb. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

The Queensland Court of Appeal did not change the sentence. The HCA appeal was based around the findings that Strbak inflicted the fatal blow on her son, not partner Matthew Scown.

 

Tyrell Cobb.
Tyrell Cobb.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
child killed child murder crime editors picks murder queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rogue horse causes traffic crash on Lockyer road

        premium_icon Rogue horse causes traffic crash on Lockyer road

        News Ambulances were called after a car with three occupants collided with a horse.

        Coronavirus another kick in the guts for struggling farmers

        premium_icon Coronavirus another kick in the guts for struggling farmers

        News A potential worker shortage is hitting the farming industry

        Lockyer mum tested for COVID-19 after returning from cruise

        premium_icon Lockyer mum tested for COVID-19 after returning from cruise

        News The Adare woman had a sore throat when she started to develop a cough.

        How state plans to restock the shelves

        premium_icon How state plans to restock the shelves

        News Coronavirus Qld: New rules to help grocers restock faster