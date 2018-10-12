Menu
Login
The crash happened at Wamuran. (File picture)
The crash happened at Wamuran. (File picture)
News

Child one of nine injured in crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Oct 2018 1:25 AM

A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a crash that injured nine people northwest of Brisbane, two of them critically.

The two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Bye Rd at Wamuran about 8.15pm.

One child was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition. A total of nine people were injured, with two in a critical condition.

Two had been trapped in their vehicle.

The highway will be closed for about three hours while the Forensic Crash Unit works to piece together what happened.

 

.

crash daguilar highway wamuran

Top Stories

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    News Ms Reinhardt recommended parents enrol their children in swimming lessons from six months old, but she said it's never too late to learn to swim

    Plainland development 'not easily replicated'

    Plainland development 'not easily replicated'

    News More to come in new development.

    Yoghurt sales assist local schools

    Yoghurt sales assist local schools

    News The inaugural yoghurt fundraiser generated $822.

    Cottone's bar serves up shot at night life

    Cottone's bar serves up shot at night life

    News Hotel licence granted to Cottone's

    Local Partners