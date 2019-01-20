Child in serious condition after near-drowning
Two young children have come dangerously close to drowning in southeast Queensland this afternoon.
The child was playing in rapids-like conditions near the Wivenhoe Pocket Rd bridge crossing the Brisbane River at Fernvale when he went under the water.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called at 1:09pm to attend the child, who was suffering from serious but stable "post immersion" symptoms.
A critical care paramedic accompanied the child on the 50-minute journey to the Queensland Children's Hospital.
Later this afternoon, a second child was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital after a separate near-drowning incident in Brisbane's inner-north.
Queensland Ambulance Service received the call to a private residence in Tenerife to attend to the young girl at 3:30pm.
The child remains in a stable condition in Queensland Children's Hospital.