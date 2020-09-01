Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police investigation is under way after a child was struck by a car in a driveway following a domestic violence incident.
A police investigation is under way after a child was struck by a car in a driveway following a domestic violence incident.
Crime

Police investigate how child came to be hit in driveway

by Judith Kerr
1st Sep 2020 6:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A child is being treated at the Queensland Children's Hospital after being hit by a car in the driveway of a Loganholme property this morning.

Police said they were called to the Drews Rd address after a domestic violence incident just after 9.35am.

The Department of Child Safety is investigating along with police and QPS units.

An ambulance was called but because of the nature of the incident no more details are available.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Child in hospital after hit in driveway

child safety crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Premium Content Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey

        Drunk driver nabbed waiting while passenger ‘vomits’

        Premium Content Drunk driver nabbed waiting while passenger ‘vomits’

        News Driver soon discovered she, too, had too much to drink

        Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Premium Content Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Lifestyle Queensland’s richest road race will tackle streets in the Somerset next month...