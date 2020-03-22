Menu
AIRLIFTED: A school-aged boy is among those injured in a crash involving a small car and a helicopter.
AIRLIFTED: A school-aged boy is among those injured in a crash involving a small car and a helicopter.
Child flown from crash with serious injuries

Ebony Graveur
22nd Mar 2020 2:22 PM
A BOY has been flown to hospital after he was involved in a collision between a small car and a truck.

Three patients were rushed to hospital after they were involved in the two-vehicle crash in Grandchester this morning.

A primary school aged boy is among those injured and was flown in a rescue helicopter to the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy had sustained serious injuries to his legs but was otherwise in a stable condition.

Two other patients were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A woman in her 50s suffered chest pains and a knee injury and a man in his 30s suffered abrasions and cuts.

Paramedics including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit officers were sent to Rosewood Laidley Road, Grandchester at 8.10am this morning, following reports of a crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the road remained closed in both directions as at 2.30pm, Sunday.

