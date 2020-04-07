Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jay McBean from Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre says the Federal Government needs to consider the health and wellbeing of childcare workers as they continue working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Jay McBean from Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre says the Federal Government needs to consider the health and wellbeing of childcare workers as they continue working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Childcare director’s fears on the frontline of coronavirus

Blake Antrobus
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKING on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, Jay McBean fears there is no consideration being given to educators putting their health at risk.

The director of Torquay Kids Childcare Centre said she was concerned for the wellbeing of workers in contact with children.

Ms McBean said it was hard for industry workers to follow social distancing rules.

"Children want to be cared for and loved and cuddled and you're having those interactions," Ms McBean said.

"There's a bit of fear the virus could come from anyone.

"Where does the health and wellbeing, from the government's perspective, come in for educators?"

Kathryn Forgan-Flynn, director of Condy Park Kindergarten, said she was happy with the response from health authorities and the centre would draw on financial reserves and subsidy packages to support staff.

More Stories

childcare childcare centres coronavirus education federal government fraser coast hervey bay maryborough queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church given eight pallets of food to make hampers

        premium_icon Church given eight pallets of food to make hampers

        Community Hampers will be available for just $2 for those doing it tough during coronavirus crisis.

        CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        premium_icon CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        News No additional cases have been confirmed for the West Moreton region today.

        Graffiti culprit wanted by Gatton police

        Graffiti culprit wanted by Gatton police

        Crime CCTV footage has captured a suspect believed to be responsible for leaving graffiti...

        Where you can grab pizza, dessert without leaving car

        premium_icon Where you can grab pizza, dessert without leaving car

        Business Don’t bother cooking this weekend, head down to the region’s first drive-by diner...