Child dies in horrific house fire

A child is believed to have tragically died in a house fire in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Earlier reports indicated there were grave concerns for the child, who was reported missing as the Brittliffe Close house became engulfed in flames, about 3.30am, according to reports.

About 20 firefighters were called to the fire at Brittliffe Close, and emergency services remain at the scene.

"We came out into the street and the house was on fire," a neighbour told Nine. "There's so many children inside. It's just a shocking thing to happen."

Inside the home lived a family of six, including four children.

Two other children are reported to have survived the blaze at the family home in Singleton and have been taken to Singleton hospital, the Nine Network reports.

Four people were taken to Singleton Hospital, and two were later transferred to John Hunter Hospital, according to reports.

Firefighters were initially unable to enter the home because of the intensity of the blaze.

It's expected that firefighters will remain at the home, working on containing the embers for the rest of the day.

