Child critical after being run over by car

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin

A YOUNG child has been critically injured this morning after being run over by a car.

Police and Ambulance services were alerted to the incident at Head Menkins Rd at Septimus shortly after 7am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said teams were advised a two-year-old child had been "run over" by a vehicle in the area.

Paramedics are assisting a patient following a reported serious vehicle and pedestrian incident #Septimus at 6.50am. pic.twitter.com/g1ZOHAcSlb — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 27, 2018

No more information is known by Police.

More to come.