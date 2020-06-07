Menu
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young during press conference at Enoggera Reservoir, Saturday, June 6, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker
Strawberries 'safe to eat' despite COVID worker link

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima has echoed the sentiments of Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young about the safety of strawberries.

The message comes after the region's latest COVID-19 case worked a shift at a strawberry farm.

Ms Grima said the fruit was safe to eat, as per normal handling guidelines consumers should lightly wash fruits and vegetables immediately prior to consuming.

She said they were encouraging everyone to support local producers by purchasing fresh fruit and vegetables.

Dr Young said strawberries from the Bundaberg farm - and any other farm - were perfectly safe to eat.

"There is absolutely no risk to consumers who have not been in direct contact with the case," she said.

"The farm has been extremely cooperative and is helping us make sure we protect their workers and the broader community."

Dr Young said a pop-up clinic had been set up at the strawberry farm and has already tested all workers.

Fever clinics remain open at Bundaberg Hospital and Brisbane's main hospitals and all are ready for an increase in patients this weekend.

