Chicks fly, A side falls

CONSISTENT EFFORT: Billy Jackwitz takes flight for the Hawks at their Anzac Day match. ANN BICHEL FHILL

RUGBY LEAGUE: The achievement may have taken five attempts, but the under-18 Gatton Hawks had their first win of the 2019 season.

After four convincing losses, the young Hawks boys knocked off the Warwick Cowboys with a 50-28 flogging on Thursday at Cahill Park.

The Anzac Day win will cause the U18 team to experience their first flight up the ladder this season.

Coach Josh Belz said playing "old-school rugby league” got them the win.

The side was down 8-22 at half time but, after taking their game back to basics, scored 42 points in the second half.

"I don't think they played bad (in the first half) but they were trying to be too flashy,” Belz said.

The match was the first time the U18s played with a full team and was one of four games played at the Gatton Hawks' Anzac Day event.

Following the Gatton Anzac Day service, the Hawks kicked off at 1pm and played into the night, pausing to pay their respects before the A-grade match at 5.30pm.

While the Hawks reserve grade team claimed a 40-4 win against Warwick and the second division won 24-18, the A-grade side failed to perform, going down to the Cowboys 38-10.

A-grade coach Shaun Hobson said the result was yet another upsetting loss for the season.

"The most disappointing thing for us all is that all five games (so far this season) were very winnable games - the result is due to our own performance rather anything else,” Hobson said.

"There too many fundamental errors and mistakes.

"It wasn't a good day (for the top team).”

With only two wins under their belt so far, Hobson said he expected to have achieved more at this point of the season.

While the results were grim, Hobson paid credit to Billy Jackwitz for his consistent performance.

Hundreds raised at Anzac match

FOR more than seven hours, hundreds passed through the gates to watch the Hawks attempt to fly.

Hawks' traditional black and gold jerseys were traded for customised Anzac Day jerseys.

The customised jersey round is an annual tradition for the Hawks first side, who auction the shirts after the match.

All 17 jerseys were up for grabs on the night. The auction raised $8,275 with shirts sold from $325 to $800.

The auction was the final piece of the Anzac Day event at Cahill Park.

President Wyatt Cook-Revell said the customised jersey round could become an Anzac Day tradition.

The proceeds will go to RSL QLD and the Gatton Old Boys club.