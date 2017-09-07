Cheryl loves horses, family and work

FOCUSED: Somerset councillor Cheryl Gaedtke has been involved in local government since she started working as a teenager.

Occupation: Councillor.

Age: 50-something.

Marital status: Married to (childhood sweetheart) John.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Somerset Regional Council?

I have enjoyed meeting new residents of this large region and learning of their passion and vision with respect to where they live. I have also enjoyed getting to know my fellow councillors and working together as a strong and respectful team.

Why did you decide to get involved with council?

I have virtually grown up with local government, commencing my career as junior clerk typist with Kilcoy Shire Council at the age of 16 years.

Local government is truly the grassroots level of government and I enjoy working with our residents and businesses at this fundamental level to achieve workable and enriching outcomes.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

'The Godfather of running' Robert de Castella last year in Canberra.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Raising two children to be very worthy and responsible adults, and now experiencing the wonder and excitement of our grandchildren.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Never give anyone the permission to be the reason that you don't feel good.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Some people's attitude towards others.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

Around 35, as I feel fit and healthy and constantly look forward to new experiences.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Horse riding. I grew up with horses and rode every day when a young child. Horses are a symbol of beauty and retain mysteries that baffle even those who work with them every day.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Learning to ride on the back of a favourite Jersey milking cow and dad shouting us lunch at Myers in Brisbane CBD, the 'big smoke'.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Mt Kilcoy valley, followed closely by Cormorant Bay Cafe.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would help family and friends financially, enough to lighten the load without causing loss of responsibilities.