FREE PERFORMANCE: Classic tale Charlotte's Web will be brought to the stage at the Somerset Civic Centre during the school holidays. The show is free but you need to book.
Community

Cherished story coming to the stage

Nathan Greaves
by
20th Sep 2019 12:21 PM

A classic tale is coming to the stage of the Somerset Civic Centre these school holidays.

A stage adaptation of the best-selling book Charlotte's Web will be coming to the centre during the second week of the holidays.

The shows will be held at 6pm on Sunday, September 29, and 10am on Monday, September 30.

The shows are free, but bookings are essential.

To secure your tickets, call 5424 2713.

The performance is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, and presented by Somerset Regional Council.

charlotte's web somerset civic centre stage performance
Gatton Star

