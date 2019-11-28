Meth ring courier jailed after record drug haul at Maccas

Steven Thanh Phong Tran was sentenced to 10 years’ jail for his role in the trafficking syndicate.

THE drug courier at the centre of one of the biggest ice busts in Central Queensland history will spend the next decade behind bars.

Pharmacist turned drug trafficker Steven Thanh Phong Tran was a courier in a decade-long $20 million methamphetamine trafficking operation spanning Queensland and NSW.

Tran was trusted to move up to $17 million in cash and 44kg of methylamphetamine between the two states over almost four years between 2013 and 2017.

The Doolandella father appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to drug trafficking and other drug-related offences.

Steven Thanh Phong Tran would fly between Brisbane and Sydney to collect the drugs.

The court heard Tran took cash on flights in checked-in luggage to Sydney at least 20 times and would then hire a car and drive the drugs across Queensland's border up to Mackay.

Justice Jean Dalton said of all people, the qualified chemist should have known the harm ice causes the community.

"More than anyone else in the courtroom, you were best qualified to know how many doses of dangerous drugs you carried … (and the likelihood of) fatal adverse affects to those who used it," Justice Dalton said.

Police busted Tran and the alleged ringleader of the syndicate with 5kg of methamphetamine in a McDonald's car park in Rockhampton on August 1, 2017 as they made their way to Mackay.

The court heard Tran and other syndicate members used "sophisticated" drug delivery methods often pretending to have car troubles so a seller could arrive and provide a rechargeable battery pack modified to carry 2kg of ice.

Justice Dalton said Tran was described as the ringleader's "right hand man" and he and others used encrypted emails and other methods to avoid detection.

"You were careful never to stay in hotels on the journeys to and from Mackay. If necessary you slept on the side of the road," she said.

During Tran's pre-sentence hearing in July, his defence told the court he had entered the operation needing cash after his ventures as a chemist and fish farmer failed.

Justice Dalton said she did not believe that Tran was ashamed of his offending and told him he should think about all the pain his drug trafficking had inflicted on families.

Justice Dalton sentenced Tran to 10 years' jail. - NewsRegional