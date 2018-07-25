Menu
A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast private address causing an evacuation.
Bev Lacey
News

Chemical spill causes business evacuation

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Jul 2018 4:24 PM

A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast business causing an evacuation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to an address on Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba at 3.50pm.

The two crews are liaising with scientific teams to assess whether the spilled sample is safe.

A QFES spokeswoman said the initial information said the spill came from a small jar.

Queensland Ambulance Services officers have been called but are still en route.

More to come.

