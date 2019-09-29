Chem resistant pests no match for new kid on the block

GAME CHANGER: Mazzotti self-propelled sprayers are now available in Australia, and Lockyer Valley growers say they're a new weapon in the battle against chemical resistance.

IN AN age of chemical resistance, a Mazzotti sprayer has been a game-changer for Steve Kluck's vegetable operation.

Mr Kluck has 174ha of cultivation at his Gatton based operation, Limit Farms, where he grows brassicas, lettuce and pumpkins.

Mr Kluck imported the machine himself from the Italian based company when looking to battle chemical resistance. He said the best feature was the air assist boom.

"In the last couple of years, in the Lockyer Valley especially, there's a lot of chemical resistance around. It's a big problem through the overuse of good chemistry, which has rendered most of that chemistry unusable,” Mr Kluck said.

"The shift has gone back to older chemistry which is contact based and requires better coverage.

"Once you start trying to spread a chemical all over a plant that is big and bushy and you've got to get underneath it as well, you need some sort of turbulence from air to get underneath it and you need to be able to angle that air to drive it down to where it's needed.”

Mr Kluck said he had looked at other tractor-based machine's and nothing was quite right.

"We started out looking at tractor-based machines, trailing machines, bigger tractors, self-propelled machines and modifying them to suit air, but nothing was quite right or as manoeuvrable,” he said.

"So I did a bit of research and emailed with Luca from Mazzotti and we settled on a machine and it's been awesome for us.

"Great results for pest control and it's been reliable and easy to use.”

Mr Kluck said the manoeuvrability of the Mazzotti sprayer was just one of its impressive features.

"The booms are made out of stainless steel so they'll last for ever. It's light on the ground,” he said.

"We've come from tractor-based sprayers for years and it's a lot lighter on the ground than our tractor-based machines because it's balanced. It doesn't have all the weight on the back. That means less ground compaction.

"In the vegie game you're always spraying wet. So after you've irrigated you want to get back on to spray pests. So the lighter the ground footprint the sooner you can get on.”

In good news for Australian buyers, Mazzotti, which was purchased by John Deere in 2017, is now available at Vanderfield.

Mazzotti export manager Luca Barbieri said it was an exciting move for the company. He said the Mazzotti sprayers had four things that made them unique.

"You can create the turbulence (with the air assist boom) which will lift the leaves up to get the spray on both sides, where as normal nozzles will just spray on the top,” Mr Barbieri said.

"You can steer in a very tight turning circle. You can turn in a 4m radius which is very good. We have four-wheel steering.

"It's only 5.5 tonnes empty, and the most important part is the weight is balanced on the two axles. So 50 per cent here 50 per cent there when the tank is full and the open boom.

"The cabin is Level 4 which means there are four filters in the cabin, which is pressurised, for the safety of the operators. It is compulsory in Europe but we assemble standard on all the machines. Inside you will have much more clean air.”