Chef’s $572k claim after surf club slip

A CHEF says the broken knee he suffered after allegedly slipping on a Gold Coast surf club wet floor is worth more than $572,000.

Christopher Walker has taken the Burleigh Heads Mowbray Surf Life Saving Club to the Southport District Court over his alleged fall on October 23, 2018.

He claims he slipped on water left on the tiled floor as he came to work that morning about 5.50am.

The 50-year-old claims in court documents that he fractured and sprained his knee leaving him needing surgery and restricting his ability to participate in sport.

He now wants $572,954 in compensation.

It is alleged "water had pooled from cleaning and other contaminants on the floor" where Mr Walker was walking to get to the kitchen.

"The foyer through which (Mr Walker) was required to traverse to access the kitchen was, at the time he entered the premises, dimly lit with no artificial lights and minimal natural light," it is alleged in the court documents.

Mr Walker claims the club breached its duty of care by not providing adequate lighting, not ensuring the floor was dry after cleaning and did not warn him about the risks associated with accessing the surf club early.

As a result of the fall Mr Walker alleges he fractured his knee and sprained his knee, needing surgery and leaving him permanently scarred.

"(Mr Walker) has been restricted in his ability to undertake his pre-accident sport and recreational activities," it is alleged in the documents.

"(He) has lost and will continue to lose some of the enjoyment and many amenities in life."

Mr Walker claims the injuries have limited his ability to continue to work as a chef.

The surf club Mr Walker worked at is one of the most well-known in the state.

The restaurant is used to help fund the surf lifesaving beach patrols, nippers and sport commitments.

Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park Surf Life Saving Club is yet to lodge a response in court.

