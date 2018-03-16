Cheers to crucial cause

DRINK TO THAT: Physiotherapist Marina Crichton will host an Iced Tea Party this month to raise funds and awareness for lymphoedema.

DRINK TO THAT: Physiotherapist Marina Crichton will host an Iced Tea Party this month to raise funds and awareness for lymphoedema. Lachlan McIvor

EVEN after overcoming a life-threatening battle with cancer, some can be left with a separate lifelong fight that mostly stays out of the public eye.

Lymphoedema is a chronic and debilitating disorder that causes a limb or other part of the body to swell due to an accumulation of excessive amounts of protein-rich fluid.

It is what is most commonly developed as a result of cancer treatment.

Gatton physiotherapist Marina Crichton has a special interest in managing the condition, which she said was becoming more common due to increased rates of people beating cancer.

"In days gone by it was just dismissed - you've survived the cancer and bad luck, so sad, this is what you've got now,” Mrs Crichton said.

"But now much younger people and much more motivated people are wanting to get on with their lives.

"There's no cure for it but with correct management we can help people get back to a healthy life.”

While it is something that affects men and women of all ages and not just those who have survived cancer, it is still a condition of which few people are aware.

"It's an ongoing thing so the person has to be vigilant and become more active in their management if they notice that it's getting worse or if things are aggravating it,” she said.

"Exercise, compression garments and massage are the three things that we use to manage it and people learn what works best for them.

"Certainly warm weather (aggravates it) and we have lots of that in Queensland, so people with lymphoedema suffer more through the summer.”

To help cool off, as well as raise funds for research to fight the disorder, Marina Crichton Physiotherapy will host an Iced Tea Party as a part of Lymphoedema Awareness Month.

The event is also a chance for those living with the condition to ask questions and learn how to best manage it, which is most effective in its early stages.

"It is something that can be managed but it has to be actively managed,” she said.

"We're also trying to raise awareness so people do understand why some people wear garments and not to ignore it if you do have a friend who you think might be suffering with it.”

It will held at the clinic at 12 William St, Gatton, on Monday, March 26, for an hour from 11am.

RSVP by phoning 54621131.