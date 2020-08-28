Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
Crime

‘Cheers’: Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

by Cameron Bates
28th Aug 2020 3:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.

Braydon Thomas Camp admitted to recording 0.068, a reading over the general alcohol limit of 0.05, when he was stopped at Four Mile Road near Victoria Plantation at 12.30am on Monday, August 10.

Police prosecutor Len Brown said Camp, a sole occupant of the vehicle, had admitted to police that he had consumed three mid-strength beers and a bottle of Great Northern between 8pm and 10pm the previous evening and "knew he shouldn't be driving".

Camp was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for the minimum one-month period.

A conviction was recorded.

"Cheers for that," Camp told the magistrate as he walked from the dock.

Originally published as 'Cheers': Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

braydon thomas camp drink-driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Premium Content ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Crime A Lockyer woman has heard the scary truth of how her drug habit can impact the lives of her two children.

        How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Premium Content How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Sport A NEW pitch will boost all levels of competition at this sport park

        Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Premium Content Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Breaking Inspectors are investigating a Lockyer Valley farm

        Dad caught with 60 cannabis seeds ‘forgot’ he had them

        Premium Content Dad caught with 60 cannabis seeds ‘forgot’ he had them

        Crime A HIGH range drink driver has also been caught with cannabis seeds stashed in his...