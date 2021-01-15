Cheerleaders, ex-lovers witnesses at Shearin murder hearing

FOOTBALL cheerleaders and former flames of a cruise ship crooner accused of throwing his girlfriend to her death from a Gold Coast high-rise balcony will give evidence in an extraordinary courtroom hearing starting next week.

Dan Shearin, who has legally changed his name to Jayden Moorea, faces a two-week murder committal hearing starting Monday over the 2013 death of his girlfriend Breeana Robinson, a Gold Coast Titans cheerleader who plunged 11 storeys from their high-rise apartment in Southport.

Breeana Robinson Picture: supplied.

Biomechanics experts are among the witnesses to be called at the hearing, along with residents of the H2O tower, with many of the statements tendered to police offering conflicting accounts of how Breeana fell to her death.

Police initially ruled the 21-year-old's death a suicide, but the state coroner sensationally postponed an inquest and ordered police to reopen the investigation.

That led to Shearin's dramatic arrest in 2019 after a biomechanics expert concluded the way Breeana fell was consistent with being pushed or thrown rather than someone jumping to their death.

However, in a tragic twist, the professor who authored the report is now battling a debilitating illness and is unable to give evidence.

Other biomechanics experts now appear on the witness list, along with more than 20 of Breeana's former cheerleader colleagues and scores of women with romantic links to Shearin.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed women from around the world who had encountered Shearin, a cruise ship singer and entertainer who has written a 'tell-all' book about his version of Breeana's death where he claimed to watch her fall from the balcony as he sat in a bedroom.

Almost 200 witnesses have given statements to police with about half listed to give evidence at the hearing, which starts almost eight years after Breeana's death.

Though not as common as in days gone by, committal hearings are a precursor to a full trial, where both sides are given the opportunity to test evidence.

Magistrates also have the power to drop charges at the committal stage, but such instances are exceedingly rare.

Breeana, a beautiful young woman who was legally blind, met Shearin, 20 years her senior, in 2012.

They lived together for only 38 days before her traffic death.

Janine Mackney, the aunt of alleged murder victim Breeana Robinson. Picture: Dan Peled

Shearin's defence lawyer, high-profile Gold Coast legal eagle Chris Hannay, said it was an extremely complex case.

"We have a substantial number of witnesses and some very technical evidence such as biomechanical reports," he said.

"Hopefully we can have it concluded within the two weeks."

Breeana's aunt Janine Mackney, who spent years campaigning for the investigation to be reopened, said she was anxiously awaiting the hearing.

"It has been a very long eight years just to get to this stage," she said.

A large contingent of Breeana's family and supporters are also expected to attend.

Originally published as Cheerleaders, ex-lovers witnesses at Shearin murder hearing